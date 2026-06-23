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    Mountainfest 2026 Innovation Lab competition

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division brief commanders on proposed technologies during the innovation lab competition, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, Mountainfest is a multi-day event honoring the enduring partnership between Fort Drum and the North Country community, bringing together Soldiers, veterans, and local partners to celebrate our shared heritage. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012381
    VIRIN: 260625-A-GB599-4821
    Filename: DOD_111800511
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Mountainfest 2026 Innovation Lab competition, by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    innovation
    10th Mountain Division
    Mountainfest 2026

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