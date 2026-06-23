Mountainfest 2026 Innovation Lab competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division brief commanders on proposed technologies during the innovation lab competition, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, Mountainfest is a multi-day event honoring the enduring partnership between Fort Drum and the North Country community, bringing together Soldiers, veterans, and local partners to celebrate our shared heritage. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane)