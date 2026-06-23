Mountainfest 2026 Innovation Lab competition

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division brief commanders on proposed technologies during the innovation lab competition, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, Mountainfest is a multi-day event honoring the enduring partnership between Fort Drum and the North Country community, bringing together Soldiers, veterans, and local partners to celebrate our shared heritage. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012381
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-GB599-4821
|Filename:
|DOD_111800511
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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