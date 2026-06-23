Ground Release Chamber Operations Support New World Screwworm Response in San Angelo, Texas, June 17, 2026.

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San Angelo, Texas — In response to a confirmed New World Screwworm case in Tom Green County, federal ground teams are deploying sterile flies using specially designed ground based release chambers across the affected area. These chambers complement broader surveillance and control efforts and serve as a critical tool in limiting the spread of the pest. Sterile screwworm pupae arrive from Panama in coolers to keep them chilled and dormant. They are then couriered to operations in Texas, where teams prepare them for release. After arrival, the pupae are measured into precise amounts, coated with a non-toxic green, fluorescent dye in a mixing container, and returned to coolers to remain dormant overnight. This dye allows scientists to later distinguish released sterile flies from any wild suspect flies captured in traps deployed throughout the region. This also determines the efficiency of the dispersal.

Before the morning release, teams identify and hang ground release chambers at predetermined field sites within the operational area.

Each chamber contains five internal trays constructed of wire mesh. These trays hold the dormant, dye coated pupae; the mesh design allows newly emerged flies to move freely and disperse into the environment. In the chamber is a 10X10 grid container that are filled with pupae. After all the other flies have left, the ones in the grid container serve to estimate the number of successful emergences, and the number of male flies.

Operations begin early in the day. Within minutes in the warm ambient temperatures the pupae inside the chambers begin to emerge from their shells, initiating natural dispersal with the warming temperatures.

Across this region, as of this date12 ground release chambers are currently operating in this cycle, collectively releasing just under one million sterile flies.

This ground-based team’s operations run alongside two other teams who handle the aerial release missions elsewhere in the state and form a crucial part of an integrated, multi-agency strategy to contain and eliminate screwworm populations.

Protecting U.S. livestock and wildlife is a national security priority. Our unified response brings together multiple Federal agencies alongside State, Tribal, local, and Territorial partners and industry.

The United States has defeated NWS before—together, we will do it again. For more information go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm.

Seen in the ground dispersal and gator trap photos and video is Strike Team 2–San Angelo, who include: • U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Veterinary Services — Animal Health Technician Marielisa Ortiz • U.S. Public Health Service — Veterinary Medical Officer Dr. (LT Cmdr.) Itza A. Angelina Williams • USDA APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine — PPQ Officer Stuart Hainey • USDA APHIS Veterinary Services — Program Assistant David Dorozynski

USDA Media by Lance Cheung. U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA attribution would be appreciated.