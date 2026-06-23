B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Attack Drone Operator Course, live-fire event

U.S. Marines in the Attack Drone Operators Course participate in Neros Archer first-person view drone live-fire training, hosted by 1st Marine Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 19, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012374
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800356
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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