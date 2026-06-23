(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Attack Drone Operator Course, Neros Archer FPV drone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines in the Attack Drone Operators Course fly Neros Archer first-person view drones, hosted by 1st Marine Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17-18, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012373
    VIRIN: 260617-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800351
    Length: 00:12:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Attack Drone Operator Course, Neros Archer FPV drone, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Marines, Training, ADOC, Drones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video