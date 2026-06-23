B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Attack Drone Operator Course, Neros Archer FPV drone

U.S. Marines in the Attack Drone Operators Course fly Neros Archer first-person view drones, hosted by 1st Marine Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17-18, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012373
|VIRIN:
|260617-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800351
|Length:
|00:12:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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