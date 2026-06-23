B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Attack Drone Operator Course, Neros Archer FPV drone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012373" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines in the Attack Drone Operators Course fly Neros Archer first-person view drones, hosted by 1st Marine Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17-18, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)