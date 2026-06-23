B-Roll Oregon engineers breach wire obstacle with drone-delivered Bangalore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Bravo Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, demonstrated a proof-of-concept using a heavy-lift drone to remotely deliver and detonate a live Bangalore torpedo during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 22, 2026. The innovation effort combined commercial unmanned aircraft technology with Army engineer breaching tactics to reduce risk to Soldiers during wire-obstacle breaches. The demonstration marked the culmination of a months-long collaboration between the 741st BEB, Oregon Army National Guard leaders, and industry partners to explore new tactics, techniques, and procedures for future operations.