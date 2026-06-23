Soldiers from Bravo Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, demonstrated a proof-of-concept using a heavy-lift drone to remotely deliver and detonate a live Bangalore torpedo during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 22, 2026. The innovation effort combined commercial unmanned aircraft technology with Army engineer breaching tactics to reduce risk to Soldiers during wire-obstacle breaches. The demonstration marked the culmination of a months-long collaboration between the 741st BEB, Oregon Army National Guard leaders, and industry partners to explore new tactics, techniques, and procedures for future operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012370
|VIRIN:
|260622-Z-ZJ128-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111800321
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Oregon engineers breach wire obstacle with drone-delivered Bangalore, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon engineers breach wire obstacle with drone-delivered Bangalore
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