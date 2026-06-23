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    B-Roll: JMSDF conducts wreath-laying ceremony aboard USS Arizona Memorial

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    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Seaman Nathan Cahall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force travel to the USS Arizona Memorial to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands. June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nathan Cahall.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012369
    VIRIN: 260625-N-SC393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800310
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: JMSDF conducts wreath-laying ceremony aboard USS Arizona Memorial, by SN Nathan Cahall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    RIMPAC
    Integrated
    Prepared
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026

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