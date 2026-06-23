B-Roll: USCGC EAGLE Arrives in Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter EAGLE arrives in Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland, June 25, 2026. Eagle’s primary mission is to serve as a training vessel for future Coast Guard officers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012367
|VIRIN:
|260625-G-FN033-7916
|Filename:
|DOD_111800274
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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