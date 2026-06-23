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    B-Roll: USCGC EAGLE Arrives in Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter EAGLE arrives in Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland, June 25, 2026. Eagle’s primary mission is to serve as a training vessel for future Coast Guard officers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012367
    VIRIN: 260625-G-FN033-7916
    Filename: DOD_111800274
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    TAGS

    Barque Eagle
    America250
    Sail250
    Eagle26
    USCG250
    Sail250 Maryland

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