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    B-Roll: International maritime leaders attend RIMPAC 2026 opening brief

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    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackson Whitehead 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Third Fleet hosts the Rim of the Pacific 2026 opening brief for maritime leaders from multiple nations at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Thirty nations, 15 national land forces, five submarines, more than 30 surface ships, and over 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel will participate in RIMPAC, in and around the Hawaiian Islands, from June 24 to July 31. RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise, provides a premier training opportunity, fostering and sustaining cooperative international relations among participants, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012365
    VIRIN: 260624-N-HQ335-1002
    Filename: DOD_111800260
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: International maritime leaders attend RIMPAC 2026 opening brief, by PO1 Jackson Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

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