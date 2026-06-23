B-Roll: International maritime leaders attend RIMPAC 2026 opening brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Third Fleet hosts the Rim of the Pacific 2026 opening brief for maritime leaders from multiple nations at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Thirty nations, 15 national land forces, five submarines, more than 30 surface ships, and over 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel will participate in RIMPAC, in and around the Hawaiian Islands, from June 24 to July 31. RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise, provides a premier training opportunity, fostering and sustaining cooperative international relations among participants, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)