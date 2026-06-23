(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America 250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    For 250 years, America has remained the land of the free because generation after generation has answered the call to stand among the brave. We celebrate and honor the courage, sacrifice, and significant milestones throughout history that made us who we are today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012364
    VIRIN: 260625-F-BE660-6377
    Filename: DOD_111800242
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America 250, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video