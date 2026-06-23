America 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012364" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 250 years, America has remained the land of the free because generation after generation has answered the call to stand among the brave. We celebrate and honor the courage, sacrifice, and significant milestones throughout history that made us who we are today.