Our Heritage Park hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. The B-47 Stratojet fundamentally changed aviation; its swept-wing design and podded engines became the architectural blueprint for all modern commercial jetliners.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012362
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-BE660-2470
|Filename:
|DOD_111800217
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Walk through Heritage Park: B-47 Stratojet, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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