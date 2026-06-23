XVIII Airborne Corps HHBN change of command

XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conducts a change of command ceremony June 25, 2026 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012361
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-LE415-9590
|Filename:
|DOD_111800216
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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