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    XVIII Airborne Corps HHBN change of command

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conducts a change of command ceremony June 25, 2026 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012361
    VIRIN: 260625-A-LE415-9590
    Filename: DOD_111800216
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps HHBN change of command, by SPC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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