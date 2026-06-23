Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rogelio Mejia - Spanish 250

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rogelio Mejia, Navy Medicine Training Support Command, sends greeting for America's 250th birthday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1012360
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-FG822-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111800175
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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