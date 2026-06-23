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    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rogelio Mejia - Spanish 250

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Navy Medicine Training Support Command

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rogelio Mejia, Navy Medicine Training Support Command, sends greeting for America's 250th birthday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1012360
    VIRIN: 260625-N-FG822-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111800175
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rogelio Mejia - Spanish 250, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spanish 250

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