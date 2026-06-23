BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) The French Air Force Air Combat Command, Royal Air Force Red Arrow aerobatic team, U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, and U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, are interviewed by local and national media outlets during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 25, 2026, at Martin State Airport in Baltimore, Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012358
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-FV545-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800155
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International and U.S. Aviation Commands SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Media Event, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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