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    International and U.S. Aviation Commands SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Media Event

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) The French Air Force Air Combat Command, Royal Air Force Red Arrow aerobatic team, U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, and U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, are interviewed by local and national media outlets during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 25, 2026, at Martin State Airport in Baltimore, Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012358
    VIRIN: 260625-N-FV545-4001
    Filename: DOD_111800155
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, International and U.S. Aviation Commands SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Media Event, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Red Arrows
    Blue Angels
    Freedom250
    Sail250Maryland

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