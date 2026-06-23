The Heritage Park at LRAFB hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. Widely nicknamed the "Flying Banana", the H-21B was an improved Air Force variant built for all-weather, heavy-lift transport, medical evacuation, and search-and-rescue operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012356
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-BE660-2895
|Filename:
|DOD_111800125
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Walk through Heritage Park: Piasecki H-21B Workhorse, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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