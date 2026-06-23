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    A Walk through Heritage Park: Piasecki H-21B Workhorse

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The Heritage Park at LRAFB hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. Widely nicknamed the "Flying Banana", the H-21B was an improved Air Force variant built for all-weather, heavy-lift transport, medical evacuation, and search-and-rescue operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012356
    VIRIN: 260619-F-BE660-2895
    Filename: DOD_111800125
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

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    This work, A Walk through Heritage Park: Piasecki H-21B Workhorse, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Heritage Park
    LRAFB
    Flying Banana

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