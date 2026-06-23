Keeping people safe at the World Cup requires the best law enforcement across the globe, working together to protect everyone. The FBI is putting security at the forefront by leading an International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) to share critical information and stop any potential threats.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012355
|VIRIN:
|260625-O-D0354-7385
|Filename:
|DOD_111800087
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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