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    International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    Keeping people safe at the World Cup requires the best law enforcement across the globe, working together to protect everyone. The FBI is putting security at the forefront by leading an International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) to share critical information and stop any potential threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012355
    VIRIN: 260625-O-D0354-7385
    Filename: DOD_111800087
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FBI
    FBIFeature
    Your FBI Special Events
    IPCC

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