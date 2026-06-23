video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keeping people safe at the World Cup requires the best law enforcement across the globe, working together to protect everyone. The FBI is putting security at the forefront by leading an International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) to share critical information and stop any potential threats.