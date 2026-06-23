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    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander's Amphibious Training

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Williams, Sgt. Jorge Borjas, Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski and Lance Cpl. weston lindstrom

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, with embarked infantry assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, both with 2d Marine Division, and Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, all with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) off the coast of North Carolina, June 7-21, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated capability providing sea, land and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a flexible and agile force for aggregated or disaggregated operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas, Cpl. Matthew Williams, Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom and Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012354
    VIRIN: 260625-M-M0330-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800078
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander's Amphibious Training, by Cpl Matthew Williams, Sgt Jorge Borjas, LCpl Gavin Kulczewski and LCpl weston lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    26MEU
    F35B
    CH-53K
    TCAT
    PROTEUS

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