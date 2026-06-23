SW Attends Freedom 250 NASCAR Race

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends Freedom 250 NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado, Calif., June 21, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012351
|VIRIN:
|260621-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799950
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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