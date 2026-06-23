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    Section 111 Camp Ellis Beach Shore Damage Mitigation Project drone footage

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    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is implementing a project under Section 111 of the River and Harbor Act of 1968 to mitigate persistent shore damage and erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, Maine that is, in part, caused by the existing north jetty that protects the entrance channel of the Saco River. The erosion from the north jetty and the complex dynamics of the Saco Bay island system, has historically caused significant damage to coastal infrastructure and property.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012348
    VIRIN: 260615-A-WY275-1647
    Filename: DOD_111799918
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, Section 111 Camp Ellis Beach Shore Damage Mitigation Project drone footage, by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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