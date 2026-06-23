Section 111 Camp Ellis Beach Shore Damage Mitigation Project drone footage

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is implementing a project under Section 111 of the River and Harbor Act of 1968 to mitigate persistent shore damage and erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, Maine that is, in part, caused by the existing north jetty that protects the entrance channel of the Saco River. The erosion from the north jetty and the complex dynamics of the Saco Bay island system, has historically caused significant damage to coastal infrastructure and property.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012348
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-WY275-1647
|Filename:
|DOD_111799918
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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