Section 111 Camp Ellis Beach Shore Damage Mitigation Project drone footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is implementing a project under Section 111 of the River and Harbor Act of 1968 to mitigate persistent shore damage and erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, Maine that is, in part, caused by the existing north jetty that protects the entrance channel of the Saco River. The erosion from the north jetty and the complex dynamics of the Saco Bay island system, has historically caused significant damage to coastal infrastructure and property.