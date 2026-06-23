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    The Evolution of the Logistics Corps

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #58: The world of logistics is ever changing, and the Army Sustainment University (ASU) continues to be at the cutting edge with instructing the next generation of logisticians. This episode builds off Episode 2 “The Future of ASU,” Episode 4 “The Next Generation of LOG BOLC,” and Episode 11 “On a Tactical Level of LOG BOLC” to bring you the next evolution of not only the innovations at ASU but the entire Logistics Corps as a whole. To guide the conversation, CPT Garett Pyle sits down with COL Daniel Horn, the commandant of ASU, to discuss all of this and much more.
    • ASU Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom/asu
    • CASCOM Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom
    • Updated Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin Homepage: https://www.army.mil/ARMYSUSTAINMENT
    • CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
    • Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AS8XiR979n4&t=90s

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012346
    VIRIN: 260625-A-OA450-1010
    Filename: DOD_111799915
    Length: 00:44:54
    Location: US

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