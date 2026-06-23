Firefighters from the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron and Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Fire Departments participate in a joint simulated aircraft firefighting training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The training allowed the firefighters to strengthen emergency response and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Matthew Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012337
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-EP602-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799873
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22 CES Fire Training B-roll, by Amn Matthew Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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