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    22 CES Fire Training B-roll

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    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Airman Matthew Nguyen 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Firefighters from the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron and Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Fire Departments participate in a joint simulated aircraft firefighting training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The training allowed the firefighters to strengthen emergency response and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Matthew Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012337
    VIRIN: 260623-F-EP602-2001
    Filename: DOD_111799873
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22 CES Fire Training B-roll, by Amn Matthew Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    McConnell Air Force Base
    Live-Fire Training
    22nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF)
    aircraft
    Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

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