Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 26

Video covering week 26 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Air Force Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012333
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-NN690-3656
|Filename:
|DOD_111799767
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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