B-Roll Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces Gen. Lassina Doumbia sign the official State Partnership Program agreement during a ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, June 25, 2026. The partnership focuses on sharing operational and crisis management skills while fostering indirect economic synergies between the two regions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012332
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-A3544-2335
|Filename:
|DOD_111799766
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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