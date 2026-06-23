B -Roll Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces Gen. Lassina Doumbia sign the official State Partnership Program agreement during a ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, June 25, 2026. The partnership focuses on sharing operational and crisis management skills while fostering indirect economic synergies between the two regions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)