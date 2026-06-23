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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces Gen. Lassina Doumbia sign the official State Partnership Program agreement during a ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, June 25, 2026. The partnership focuses on sharing operational and crisis management skills while fostering indirect economic synergies between the two regions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012326
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-A3544-9077
    Filename: DOD_111799726
    Length: 00:25:49
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll, by 2LT Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Africa Command
    State Partnership Program
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces

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