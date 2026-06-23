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    U.S. Navy Announces USS Nimitz to Join International Naval Review 250 in New York City

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NEW YORK CITY (June 25, 2026) – The U.S. Navy announced today the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will participate in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 3-8, 2026. Nimitz joins a robust, previously announced lineup of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as participation from more than 50 allied and partner nations, converging on New York Harbor to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012313
    VIRIN: 260625-N-AV223-1002
    Filename: DOD_111799475
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    TAGS

    INR250; C2F; CNRMA; AMERICA250; FREEDOM250;

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