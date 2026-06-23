U.S. Navy Announces USS Nimitz to Join International Naval Review 250 in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (June 25, 2026) – The U.S. Navy announced today the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will participate in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 3-8, 2026. Nimitz joins a robust, previously announced lineup of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as participation from more than 50 allied and partner nations, converging on New York Harbor to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012313
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-AV223-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111799475
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
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