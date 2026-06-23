U.S. Navy Announces USS Nimitz to Join International Naval Review 250 in New York City

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012313" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK CITY (June 25, 2026) – The U.S. Navy announced today the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will participate in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 3-8, 2026. Nimitz joins a robust, previously announced lineup of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as participation from more than 50 allied and partner nations, converging on New York Harbor to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.