Team Air Force Warrior Games recap video

Airmen and Guardians from AFW2 competed in 11 different adaptive sports representing Team Air Force with strength, perseverance, and heart. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012311
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-AB884-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799467
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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