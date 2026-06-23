30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School hosted a Change of Command Ceremony for the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade between outgoing commander Col. John W. Brock II and incoming commander Col. Robert A. Ferryman on June 25, 2026 at the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill, Okla.