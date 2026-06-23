30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

The U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School hosted a Change of Command Ceremony for the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade between outgoing commander Col. John W. Brock II and incoming commander Col. Robert A. Ferryman on June 25, 2026 at the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill, Okla.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012309
|VIRIN:
|260625-D-NR812-4259
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799454
|Length:
|01:10:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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