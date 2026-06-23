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    30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School hosted a Change of Command Ceremony for the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade between outgoing commander Col. John W. Brock II and incoming commander Col. Robert A. Ferryman on June 25, 2026 at the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill, Okla.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012309
    VIRIN: 260625-D-NR812-4259
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111799454
    Length: 01:10:25
    Location: US

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    This work, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

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