U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in the Warfighting Skills Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 1-4, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012299
|VIRIN:
|260617-M-WJ194-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799382
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WSC: U.S. Marines with HQ Bn. participate in Warfighting Skills Course, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.