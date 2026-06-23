B-ROLL: US Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) conducts training during first cadet summer training phase of 2026

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) b-roll footage captured between June 5-11, 2026, while underway the Gulf of America, June 5-11, 2026. Eagle's (WIX 327) crew conducted their annual summer cruise to support cadet training as well as America 250 and Sail 250 celebrations. (Courtesy footage by Drew Pamplin; compiled by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012296
|VIRIN:
|260605-G-G0100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799351
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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