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    B-ROLL: US Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) conducts training during first cadet summer training phase of 2026

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    AT SEA

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) b-roll footage captured between June 5-11, 2026, while underway the Gulf of America, June 5-11, 2026. Eagle's (WIX 327) crew conducted their annual summer cruise to support cadet training as well as America 250 and Sail 250 celebrations. (Courtesy footage by Drew Pamplin; compiled by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012296
    VIRIN: 260605-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111799351
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AT SEA

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    TAGS

    Barque Eagle
    CGatSea
    USCG
    Sail250
    Eagle26
    USCG250

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