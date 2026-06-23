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    Marines Partner with State and Federal Agencies for Endangered Desert Bighorn Sheep

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    ANZA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, supports a wildlife project at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, June 12-14, 2026. HMLAT-303 partnered with the California Wild Sheep Foundation, California State Parks, Back Country Hunters & Anglers, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service to transport water to remote emergency stations for endangered desert Peninsular bighorn sheep, while developing instructor pilots through real-world load operations and strengthening interagency relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012294
    VIRIN: 260625-M-VO268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111799341
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ANZA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Marines Partner with State and Federal Agencies for Endangered Desert Bighorn Sheep, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    HMLAT-303
    California Department of Fish and Wildlife
    Marines

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