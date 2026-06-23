The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS William Hall of the Royal Canadian Navy, moors at Broadway Pier in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012293
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-JU947-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111799335
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMCS William Hall Participates in Sail 250 MD, by PO3 Sierra Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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