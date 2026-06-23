3d Assault Amphibian Battalion holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Frederick D. Monday relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Michael J. Skalicky. Monday is a native of Maryland. Skalicky is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012291
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799319
|Length:
|00:57:23
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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