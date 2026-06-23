3d Assault Amphibian Battalion holds change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012291" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Frederick D. Monday relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Michael J. Skalicky. Monday is a native of Maryland. Skalicky is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)