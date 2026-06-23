(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Assault Amphibian Battalion holds change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson and Sgt. Anita Ramos

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Frederick D. Monday relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Michael J. Skalicky. Monday is a native of Maryland. Skalicky is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012291
    VIRIN: 260618-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111799319
    Length: 00:57:23
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion holds change of command ceremony, by LCpl Dylan Jameson and Sgt Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Change of command, Blue Diamond, Marines, 3dAABn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video