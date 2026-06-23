Eye Surgery at NMCP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 4, 2026) Surgeons assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform eye surgery in one of NMCP’s operating rooms, June 4, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)