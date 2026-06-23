Eye Surgery at NMCP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 4, 2026) Surgeons assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform eye surgery in one of NMCP’s operating rooms, June 4, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012281
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-BP862-1001
|PIN:
|260604
|Filename:
|DOD_111799207
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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