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    Eye Surgery at NMCP

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 4, 2026) Surgeons assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform eye surgery in one of NMCP’s operating rooms, June 4, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012281
    VIRIN: 260604-N-BP862-1001
    PIN: 260604
    Filename: DOD_111799207
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Eye Surgery at NMCP, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Portsmouth
    surgery
    NMCP
    DHA
    opthalmology
    NMRTC

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