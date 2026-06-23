Package: Aerial of Oregon Farmer in Potato Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jess Blatchford farms in Baker County, Oregon. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. Among his 2,100 acres are about 600 acres of potatoes, which are a specialty crop, and enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF). USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.



In this clip: Aerial of Jess walking through one of his potato fields.



6/15/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough