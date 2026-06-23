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    Package: Aerial of Oregon Farmer in Potato Field

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    BAKER CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Farm Service Agency

    Jess Blatchford farms in Baker County, Oregon. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. Among his 2,100 acres are about 600 acres of potatoes, which are a specialty crop, and enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF). USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.

    In this clip: Aerial of Jess walking through one of his potato fields.

    6/15/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012276
    VIRIN: 260615-P-UI255-9572
    Filename: DOD_111799116
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BAKER CITY, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Package: Aerial of Oregon Farmer in Potato Field, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    potato
    potatoes
    Agriculture
    farm

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