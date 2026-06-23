Jess Blatchford farms in Baker County, Oregon. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. Among his 2,100 acres are about 600 acres of potatoes, which are a specialty crop, and enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF). USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.
In this clip: Aerial one of his potato fields.
6/15/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012272
|VIRIN:
|260615-P-UI255-2034
|Filename:
|DOD_111799108
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BAKER CITY, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Package: Aerial of Oregon Potato Fields, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.