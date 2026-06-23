Coast Guard East District Supports SAIL250 Virginia Celebrations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard supports SAIL250 Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Coast Guard East District supported the maritime celebration, bringing together tall ships, military vessels, partner agencies, and visitors from around the world to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The footage includes the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle leading the Parade of Sail along the Elizabeth River, visiting international vessels, fireworks displays, and scenic views from throughout the event. Coast Guard personnel worked alongside local, state, federal, and international partners to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators throughout the celebration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)