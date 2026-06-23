Coast Guard East District Supports SAIL250 Virginia Celebrations

The U.S. Coast Guard supports SAIL250 Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Coast Guard East District supported the maritime celebration, bringing together tall ships, military vessels, partner agencies, and visitors from around the world to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The footage includes the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle leading the Parade of Sail along the Elizabeth River, visiting international vessels, fireworks displays, and scenic views from throughout the event. Coast Guard personnel worked alongside local, state, federal, and international partners to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators throughout the celebration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012271
|VIRIN:
|260619-G-KU031-6719
|Filename:
|DOD_111799099
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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