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    Coast Guard East District Supports SAIL250 Virginia Celebrations

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    The U.S. Coast Guard supports SAIL250 Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Coast Guard East District supported the maritime celebration, bringing together tall ships, military vessels, partner agencies, and visitors from around the world to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The footage includes the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle leading the Parade of Sail along the Elizabeth River, visiting international vessels, fireworks displays, and scenic views from throughout the event. Coast Guard personnel worked alongside local, state, federal, and international partners to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators throughout the celebration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012271
    VIRIN: 260619-G-KU031-6719
    Filename: DOD_111799099
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    USCG
    America250
    freedom250
    freedom 250
    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250 Virginia

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