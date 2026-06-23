Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Swiech congratulates Schriever on 41 Years of Excellence

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Swiech shares his experiences at Schriever Space Force Base in celebration of the installation’s 41st anniversary, June 18, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012269
|VIRIN:
|260617-X-NI018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111799067
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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