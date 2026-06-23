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    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Swiech congratulates Schriever on 41 Years of Excellence

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    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    Space Base Delta 41

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Swiech shares his experiences at Schriever Space Force Base in celebration of the installation’s 41st anniversary, June 18, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012269
    VIRIN: 260617-X-NI018-1001
    Filename: DOD_111799067
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Swiech congratulates Schriever on 41 Years of Excellence, by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Schriever Space Force Base

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