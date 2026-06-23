Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Welcomes International Ships

International partners from around the globe sail into Baltimore to celebrate the Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, commemorating the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012261
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-JP566-7031
|Filename:
|DOD_111798845
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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