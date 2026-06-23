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    Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Welcomes International Ships

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    International partners from around the globe sail into Baltimore to celebrate the Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, commemorating the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012261
    VIRIN: 260624-N-JP566-7031
    Filename: DOD_111798845
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    tall ship
    Tall Ship Eagle
    Navy
    freedom 250
    Sail250
    Sail250Maryland

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