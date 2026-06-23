Airmen and Sailors from 18 different active duty and reserve units partnered with the Government of Guam Office of Technology to participate in the Innovative Readiness Training program's third iteration of Cyber Guam, June 1-12. The team focused on decommissioning obsolete equipment, tested emergency response communications across military installations, utilities, and the governor's office, upgraded network equipment, and assessed upgrade requirements for the Government of Guam's Adelup offices. The IRT program allows military units to receive real-world training by working with American communities to solve problems, all at no cost to those communities.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012257
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-F3638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798728
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force, Navy team up for IRT's Cyber Guam 2026, by SSgt Alex Lowe and SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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