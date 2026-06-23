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    Air Force, Navy team up for IRT's Cyber Guam 2026

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    GUAM

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe and Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes

    439th Airlift Wing

    Airmen and Sailors from 18 different active duty and reserve units partnered with the Government of Guam Office of Technology to participate in the Innovative Readiness Training program's third iteration of Cyber Guam, June 1-12. The team focused on decommissioning obsolete equipment, tested emergency response communications across military installations, utilities, and the governor's office, upgraded network equipment, and assessed upgrade requirements for the Government of Guam's Adelup offices. The IRT program allows military units to receive real-world training by working with American communities to solve problems, all at no cost to those communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012257
    VIRIN: 260612-F-F3638-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798728
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    AIr Force Reserve
    Cyber security
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Cyber Guam 2026

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