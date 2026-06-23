Air Force, Navy team up for IRT's Cyber Guam 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and Sailors from 18 different active duty and reserve units partnered with the Government of Guam Office of Technology to participate in the Innovative Readiness Training program's third iteration of Cyber Guam, June 1-12. The team focused on decommissioning obsolete equipment, tested emergency response communications across military installations, utilities, and the governor's office, upgraded network equipment, and assessed upgrade requirements for the Government of Guam's Adelup offices. The IRT program allows military units to receive real-world training by working with American communities to solve problems, all at no cost to those communities.