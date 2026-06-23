What toughness means...

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks with Officer Training School trainees and addresses graduating officers during Officer Training School Class 25-06 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 18, 2026.



After leading the new officers in their oath of office, Wilsbach described the turbulent time in which they’re being called to serve their nation, he emphasized importance of doing what is right even when it is difficult and setting the example for others to follow. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)



Music licensed through Envato Elements

Item Title: Ambient Moment

Item ID: 7a2c9582-7e59-4bfe-bca3-1f6545d43623

Author username: PremiumBeat

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: LZ4WAQKPB9