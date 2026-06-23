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    What toughness means...

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Senior Airman Tanner Doerr

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks with Officer Training School trainees and addresses graduating officers during Officer Training School Class 25-06 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 18, 2026.

    After leading the new officers in their oath of office, Wilsbach described the turbulent time in which they’re being called to serve their nation, he emphasized importance of doing what is right even when it is difficult and setting the example for others to follow. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Music licensed through Envato Elements
    Item Title: Ambient Moment
    Item ID: 7a2c9582-7e59-4bfe-bca3-1f6545d43623
    Author username: PremiumBeat
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: LZ4WAQKPB9

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012255
    VIRIN: 260618-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798693
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, What toughness means..., by Robert Dantzler and SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jeanne M. Holm Officer Accession and Citizen Development Center
    Air Force Accessions Center

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