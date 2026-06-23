What toughness means...

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks with Officer Training School trainees and addresses graduating officers during Officer Training School Class 25-06 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 18, 2026.
After leading the new officers in their oath of office, Wilsbach described the turbulent time in which they’re being called to serve their nation, he emphasized importance of doing what is right even when it is difficult and setting the example for others to follow. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Music licensed through Envato Elements
Item Title: Ambient Moment
Item ID: 7a2c9582-7e59-4bfe-bca3-1f6545d43623
Author username: PremiumBeat
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: LZ4WAQKPB9
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012255
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798693
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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