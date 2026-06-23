Soldier conducts strength training at Fort Bliss H2F facility

U.S. Army Spc. Ellis Chapman, assigned to Charlie Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducts strength training in the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) gym at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 24, 2026. The H2F program enhances Soldier readiness through physical training, injury prevention, and comprehensive health and wellness initiatives that support mission effectiveness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garret Kimmel)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012254
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-TI268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798652
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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