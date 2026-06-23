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    Soldier conducts strength training at Fort Bliss H2F facility

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    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Garret Kimmel 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Ellis Chapman, assigned to Charlie Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducts strength training in the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) gym at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 24, 2026. The H2F program enhances Soldier readiness through physical training, injury prevention, and comprehensive health and wellness initiatives that support mission effectiveness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garret Kimmel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012254
    VIRIN: 260624-A-TI268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798652
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Soldier conducts strength training at Fort Bliss H2F facility, by SPC Garret Kimmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    H2F
    142nd division sustainment support battalion
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Fitness

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