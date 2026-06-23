Recent National Guard State Partnership Program engagements highlight how the program strengthens security cooperation through enduring relationships with partner nations. Established in 1993 with 13 partnerships, the program has grown to 107 partnerships with 116 nations, supporting combatant commander objectives through key leader engagements, subject-matter expert exchanges, and multinational training exercises that build partner capacity and enhance interoperability. Audio includes remarks by Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012253
|VIRIN:
|260624-Z-AW306-8903
|Filename:
|DOD_111798643
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard State Partnership Program builds enduring relationships around the world, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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