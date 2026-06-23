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    National Guard State Partnership Program builds enduring relationships around the world

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Recent National Guard State Partnership Program engagements highlight how the program strengthens security cooperation through enduring relationships with partner nations. Established in 1993 with 13 partnerships, the program has grown to 107 partnerships with 116 nations, supporting combatant commander objectives through key leader engagements, subject-matter expert exchanges, and multinational training exercises that build partner capacity and enhance interoperability. Audio includes remarks by Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012253
    VIRIN: 260624-Z-AW306-8903
    Filename: DOD_111798643
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, National Guard State Partnership Program builds enduring relationships around the world, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNGB
    SPP
    Testimony Senate Armed Services Committee
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    National Guard

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