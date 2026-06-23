National Guard State Partnership Program builds enduring relationships around the world

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recent National Guard State Partnership Program engagements highlight how the program strengthens security cooperation through enduring relationships with partner nations. Established in 1993 with 13 partnerships, the program has grown to 107 partnerships with 116 nations, supporting combatant commander objectives through key leader engagements, subject-matter expert exchanges, and multinational training exercises that build partner capacity and enhance interoperability. Audio includes remarks by Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)