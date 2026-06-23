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    Raider Report Episode 140

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Senior Airman James Salellas

    17th Training Wing

    The latest episode of the Raider Report featuring Air Force cadets and Ready Airman Training from June of 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012250
    VIRIN: 260617-F-EP494-2406
    Filename: DOD_111798621
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raider Report Episode 140, by Russ Howard and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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