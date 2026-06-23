The latest episode of the Raider Report featuring Air Force cadets and Ready Airman Training from June of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012250
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-EP494-2406
|Filename:
|DOD_111798621
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Episode 140, by Russ Howard and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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