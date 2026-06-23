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    Ramstein Voting Assistance Spot

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Voting Assistance Office helps U.S. military members, eligible family members, and overseas citizens register to vote and request absentee ballots from overseas locations. Voting assistance is available year-round to help ensure every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote, regardless of location. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012249
    VIRIN: 260625-F-UC180-1580
    Filename: DOD_111798610
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Voting Assistance Spot, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    absentee ballots
    MFRC
    voting
    elections
    Ramstein Voting Assistance Office

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