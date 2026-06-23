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    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Helicopter Operations

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    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) conduct helicopter operations, June 23, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012246
    VIRIN: 260623-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798585
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)
    helicopter
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet / NAVCENT

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