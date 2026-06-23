U.S. Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) conduct helicopter operations, June 23, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012246
|VIRIN:
|260623-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798585
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Helicopter Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.