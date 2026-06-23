Spectrum Blitz 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, operate tactical electronic warfare systems during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)