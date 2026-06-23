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    Spectrum Blitz 26

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    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, operate tactical electronic warfare systems during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012243
    VIRIN: 260624-A-EF519-2118
    Filename: DOD_111798479
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectrum Blitz 26, by CPL Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Spectrum Blitz 26

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