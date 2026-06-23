Spectrum Blitz 26

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, operate tactical electronic warfare systems during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012243
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-EF519-2118
|Filename:
|DOD_111798479
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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