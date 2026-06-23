(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSgt Logan Pals MTI Duty Reflection / Recruitment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ericha Parish 

    355th Wing

    MSgt Logan Pals, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron, Operations Engineering superintendent, reflects on his time as a Military Training Instructor and the skills he gained that are applicable after returning to his career field at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. Pals is pictured in front of the CE squadron's bull: a common mascot across engineering squadrons due to the embodiment of strength, determination, and a mission oriented mentality that requires engineers to construct and sustain bases worldwide.

    U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ericha Parish

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 01:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012239
    VIRIN: 260603-F-NF995-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798260
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Logan Pals MTI Duty Reflection / Recruitment, by TSgt Ericha Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    MTI
    military training instructor
    2AF
    Civil Enginee Squadron
    Master Military Training Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video