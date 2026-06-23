MSgt Logan Pals MTI Duty Reflection / Recruitment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MSgt Logan Pals, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron, Operations Engineering superintendent, reflects on his time as a Military Training Instructor and the skills he gained that are applicable after returning to his career field at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. Pals is pictured in front of the CE squadron's bull: a common mascot across engineering squadrons due to the embodiment of strength, determination, and a mission oriented mentality that requires engineers to construct and sustain bases worldwide.



U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ericha Parish