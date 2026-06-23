MSgt Logan Pals, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron, Operations Engineering superintendent, reflects on his time as a Military Training Instructor and the skills he gained that are applicable after returning to his career field at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. Pals is pictured in front of the CE squadron's bull: a common mascot across engineering squadrons due to the embodiment of strength, determination, and a mission oriented mentality that requires engineers to construct and sustain bases worldwide.
U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ericha Parish
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 01:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012239
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-NF995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798260
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSgt Logan Pals MTI Duty Reflection / Recruitment, by TSgt Ericha Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.