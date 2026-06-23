10th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2026

SHARIKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, Japan - 10th Missile Defense Battery marked a proud moment of continuity and change during a simultaneous Change of Responsibility and Change of Command ceremony. 1SG LaRiviere and CPT Mills concluded over a year of dedicated service at Shariki Communications Site, leading with professionalism and strengthening readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012235
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-TR140-9157
|Filename:
|DOD_111798109
|Length:
|00:56:10
|Location:
|SHARIKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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