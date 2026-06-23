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    10th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2026

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    SHARIKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SHARIKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, Japan - 10th Missile Defense Battery marked a proud moment of continuity and change during a simultaneous Change of Responsibility and Change of Command ceremony. 1SG LaRiviere and CPT Mills concluded over a year of dedicated service at Shariki Communications Site, leading with professionalism and strengthening readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012235
    VIRIN: 260622-A-TR140-9157
    Filename: DOD_111798109
    Length: 00:56:10
    Location: SHARIKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, AOMORI, JP

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