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    Lt. Col. Thomas Cunningham – YES Network

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Cunningham gives a shout out and explains what Independence Day mean to him at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1012234
    VIRIN: 260625-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798107
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Thomas Cunningham – YES Network, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Yankees Baseball Team
    MLBYesNetwork
    Marines
    shout out
    sports

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