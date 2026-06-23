U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Cunningham gives a shout out and explains what Independence Day mean to him at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1012234
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798107
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Thomas Cunningham – YES Network, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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