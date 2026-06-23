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    Fleet Exercise 250 | Multinational Urban Breaching

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a multinational urban breaching range with Spanish and French Marines during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012232
    VIRIN: 260618-M-MB805-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798101
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | Multinational Urban Breaching, by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spanish marines
    French marines
    FLEETEX
    Exercise
    America250
    Freedom250
    Proteus

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