Fleet Exercise 250 | Multinational Urban Breaching

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a multinational urban breaching range with Spanish and French Marines during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012232
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-MB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798101
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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